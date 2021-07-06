3 masons die while cleaning septic tank in Howrah district

Three masons died allegedly of asphyxiation on Tuesday while working inside a septic tank of an under-construction building in Joypur area, a senior police officer of Howrah district said here.

The dead, identified as Sheikh Jekkar (22), Sheikh Sabir (35) and Sheikh Al Amin (20), hailed from Nalhati in Birbhum district, the officer said.

Advertisement

It was Sheikh Sabir who first entered the septic tank of the building at Dharampota village.

When he did not come out, Al Amin went inside the pit, but did not return.

Jekkar then went inside to find out the condition of his co-workers but even he did not step out.

When all of them failed to respond, the other workers raised an alarm and the villagers came and informed the police and the fire brigade, the official said.

''Fire brigade personnel broke open the top of the tank and later brought out the lifeless bodies of the three workers, who probably died of asphyxia,'' he said.

The bodies were sent to Uluberia super speciality hospital for post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the police officer said.

The pandemic had impacted the pace of the construction work of the building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)