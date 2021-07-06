Second temple servitor succumbs to injuries after being assaulted for objecting to liquor consumption on premises

A temple servitor, who was beaten by three youths when he objected to their consuming liquor and non-vegetarian food on the shrine premises, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said.

While another servitor, who was assaulted in the Thursday incident on the bank of the Ganges canal in Murad Nagar town, died earlier, the temple priest is undergoing treatment for injuries at a hospital here, the police said.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said that all the three assailants were arrested by Muradnagar police and sent to jail.

The servitors, Parveen and Devendra, found the youths eating non-vegetarian food and drinking liquor on the Shani temple premises at around 10 PM on Thursday.

When they objected to it, the three youths allegedly assaulted them with iron rods. Hearing their cries, the priest, Vinod Bhagat, reached there and was also attacked by the youths.

The injured trio were later rushed to a private hospital of Ghaziabad from where Praveen was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi where he was declared brought dead.

After battling for life for six days, Devendra succumbed to his injuries at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, the police said, adding the priest is undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)