Smack worth Rs 1 cr seized from Indo-Nepal border

In a joint patrol, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and district police arrested a narcotics smuggler from the Indo-Nepal border's Rupaidiha area with 107 grams smack worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market.

A police team and the SSB searched a local, Nafees, at Malgodam road of Rupaidiha town on Monday night on the basis of suspicion and recovered 107 grams of smack from his possession, Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh said on Tuesday.

The SP said the estimated value of the recovered smack in the international market is around Rs 1.07 crore. A case has been lodged under the NDPS Act against the accused.

