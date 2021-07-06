Left Menu

Smack worth Rs 1 cr seized from Indo-Nepal border

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:11 IST
Smack worth Rs 1 cr seized from Indo-Nepal border
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint patrol, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and district police arrested a narcotics smuggler from the Indo-Nepal border's Rupaidiha area with 107 grams smack worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market.

A police team and the SSB searched a local, Nafees, at Malgodam road of Rupaidiha town on Monday night on the basis of suspicion and recovered 107 grams of smack from his possession, Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh said on Tuesday.

The SP said the estimated value of the recovered smack in the international market is around Rs 1.07 crore. A case has been lodged under the NDPS Act against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021