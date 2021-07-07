Left Menu

Mali seeks international warrant for son of ex-President Keita, legal sources say

Interpol, which declined to comment, can issue a so-called red notice on behalf of member countries that asks police worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person for extradition, surrender or similar legal action. A source at a court in Bamako with direct knowledge of the case and a source at the Court of Appeal said the authorities had asked for an international arrest warrant for Karim Keita, without giving further details.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 07-07-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 02:56 IST
Mali seeks international warrant for son of ex-President Keita, legal sources say
  • Country:
  • Mali

Malian authorities have sought an international arrest warrant for the son of ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, two legal sources in Mali said on Tuesday, in a case linked to the disappearance of a journalist in 2016. Interpol, which declined to comment, can issue a so-called red notice on behalf of member countries that asks police worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person for extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

A source at a court in Bamako with direct knowledge of the case and a source at the Court of Appeal said the authorities had asked for an international arrest warrant for Karim Keita, without giving further details. The prosecutor's office and police have not confirmed the move.

The West African nation's press association Maison de la Presse welcomed media reports the authorities were pursuing Karim Keita, who has been based in Ivory Coast since a coup ended his father's presidency last August. In a statement, the association's President Bandiougou Dante said he hoped the move would help shed light on what happened to investigative journalist Birama Toure, who went missing in January 2016.

Karim Keita could not be reached for comment. While his father was president, Karim Keita's lavish lifestyle and position as chairman of parliament's powerful defence and security committee attracted accusations of cronyism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
3
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021