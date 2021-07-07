Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport in Iraq, aimed at U.S. base -security sources
Another spokesman for the U.S. military, citing initial information, said one drone had "impacted" near Erbil, but that there were no injuries or any damage, The attack comes a day after rockets and a drone targeted Ain al-Asad air base, which houses U.S. troops, and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
A drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq with explosives on Tuesday, aimed at the U.S. base on the airport grounds, Kurdish security sources said.
Sirens were blaring from the U.S. consulate in the city, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the sources said. Flights were suspended following the attacks, they said.
In a statement, the Pentagon said it was aware of reports about a drone attack, but initial information did not indicate structural damage, or injuries or casualties. Another spokesman for the U.S. military, citing initial information, said one drone had "impacted" near Erbil, but that there were no injuries or any damage,
The attack comes a day after rockets and a drone targeted Ain al-Asad air base, which houses U.S. troops, and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. In April, a drone dropped explosives near the U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport. That was the first known attack carried out by an unmanned aerial drone against U.S. forces in Erbil, amid a steady stream of rocket attacks on bases hosting U.S. forces and the embassy in Baghdad that Washington blames on Iran-backed militias.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erbil
- Ain al-Asad
- Iraqi
- Baghdad
- Washington
- U.S.
- Iraq
- Pentagon
- Kurdish
- U.S. Embassy
- Kurdistan
- Iran
ALSO READ
In major shift, Pentagon chief backs changes to sexual assault prosecutions
In major shift, Pentagon chief backs changes to sexual assault prosecutions
India essential partner for US; both have seen deepening defence ties: Pentagon official
In major shift, Pentagon chief backs changes to sex crime prosecutions
‘Old guard’ of Iraqi parties, militias dig in against a weak state