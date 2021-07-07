Maha: FIR for grabbing land against man, private firm

Police have registered a case against a person and the management of a private company for allegedly grabbing the land of a tribal in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused person had allegedly bought a plot of land from the tribal in Vijaypur and paid only Rs 1.5 lakh as against the total amount of Rs 10 lakh, the official from Wada police station said.

Advertisement

The accused transferred the plot in his wife's name and later allegedly sold it to a private firm, which started construction on a part of the land, he said.

Based on the tribal's complaint, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the person who bought the land from him and the company under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)