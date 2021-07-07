Uddhav Thackeray to chair meetings on COVID management today
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday will chair two separate meetings via video conferencing with District Collectors, Divisional Commissioner, and Covid Task Force on COVID-19 management.
While the first meeting is scheduled at 12:30 pm today between the Maharashtra Chief Minister and the District Collectors, the second will be with the Covid Task Force at 7 pm.
In the month of April and May, the vaccination drive in Pune has frequently suspended owing to a shortage of vaccines. However, Union Health Minister recently announced that a total of 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be made available in July to the country. Currently, Maharashtra is the worst Covid affected state in the country. The state has 1,17,536 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)
