Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray to chair meetings on COVID management today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday will chair two separate meetings via video conferencing with District Collectors, Divisional Commissioner, and Covid Task Force on COVID-19 management.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:33 IST
Uddhav Thackeray to chair meetings on COVID management today
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday will chair two separate meetings via video conferencing with District Collectors, Divisional Commissioner, and Covid Task Force on COVID-19 management. While the first meeting is scheduled at 12:30 pm today between the Maharashtra Chief Minister and the District Collectors, the second will be with the Covid Task Force at 7 pm.

In the month of April and May, the vaccination drive in Pune has frequently suspended owing to a shortage of vaccines. However, Union Health Minister recently announced that a total of 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be made available in July to the country. Currently, Maharashtra is the worst Covid affected state in the country. The state has 1,17,536 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021