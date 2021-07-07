70-year-old man shot dead in UP's Etah; son held

A 70-year-old man was on Wednesday shot dead in a village here, police said.

Mahendra Singh was sleeping in his field in Sardalgah village when he was killed, Senior Superintendent of Police Uday Shankar said.

Advertisement

It appears that someone from the family is involved, he said.

Police have detained the victim's younger son, the SSP said.

Prima facie, the incident appears to be a fallout of a property dispute, Shankar said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)