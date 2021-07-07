Left Menu

70-year-old man shot dead in UP's Etah; son held

PTI | Etah | Updated: 07-07-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:18 IST
70-year-old man shot dead in UP's Etah; son held
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man was on Wednesday shot dead in a village here, police said.

Mahendra Singh was sleeping in his field in Sardalgah village when he was killed, Senior Superintendent of Police Uday Shankar said.

It appears that someone from the family is involved, he said.

Police have detained the victim's younger son, the SSP said.

Prima facie, the incident appears to be a fallout of a property dispute, Shankar said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021