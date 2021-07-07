Two held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Ajmer

An Anti-Corruption Bureau team on Wednesday arrested two people in Ajmer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

It is alleged that the amount was taken for the husband of a councillor of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation, an official said. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had received a complaint that Ward No. 41 councillor’s husband Ranjan Sharma had demanded Rs 50 lakh in bribe through his middlemen Kishan Khandelwal and Devendra Singh in lieu of getting the approval for construction work at the complainant's ancestral land.

The ACB took action after getting the complaint verified and arrested Kishan Khandelwal and Devendra Singh for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. The ACB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

