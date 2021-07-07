U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces say drone attack in eastern Syria thwarted

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Tuesday they had thwarted a drone attack on Al Omar oilfield in eastern Syria.

Initial reports showed no damage as a result of the attack on the U.S.-protected oilfield in the Deir al-Zour area, close to where U.S. troops are stationed, they said.

