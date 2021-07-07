Left Menu

MP: Six Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship

Six Pakistani migrants, living in Madhya Pradesh for decades, were granted Indian citizenship on Wednesday under the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, officials said. I was neither an Indian nor a Pakistani for the last 31 years, but now I am an Indian citizen.Officials said these people came to Madhya Pradesh from the Sindh province of Pakistan between 1988 and 2005 and were granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:02 IST
MP: Six Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship
  • Country:
  • India

Six Pakistani migrants, living in Madhya Pradesh for decades, were granted Indian citizenship on Wednesday under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), officials said. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said these migrants were victims of religious persecution. ''Indian citizenship has been provided to these Hindu migrants who reached here due to religious persecution in neighbouring countries. The state government has completed the process and handed them Indian citizenship certificates today,'' Mishra told reporters. Among the six who were granted Indian citizenship, Nandlal and Amit Kumar are residents of Bhopal while Arjundas Manchandani, Jairam Das, Narayan Das and Saushalya Bai are from Mandsaur, the minister said. Talking to reporters, Manchandani said, ''We are happy that the government has provided us citizenship. I was neither an Indian nor a Pakistani for the last 31 years, but now I am an Indian citizen''.

Officials said these people came to Madhya Pradesh from the Sindh province of Pakistan between 1988 and 2005 and were granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA, passed in December 2019, expedites grant of Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India before December 2014 due to religious persecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021