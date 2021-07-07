Left Menu

Ex-minister granted bail in sexual assault case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:40 IST
Ex-minister granted bail in sexual assault case
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan, arrested in a sexual assault case.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, who granted conditional bail, pointed out that Manikandan, having deep social roots apart from being a doctor, after losing his ministership, was carrying on his profession at Madurai.

He has got a family.

Manikandan shall be released on bail on executing a personal bond for Rs 10,000 before the Superintendent of the prison concerned, in which he is confined.

He shall also execute two sureties for Rs 10,000 each, before a local court at Saidapet here within 15 days, failing which the bail granted shall stand cancelled automatically, the court said.

He should report before the respondent police for two weeks daily at 10.30 AM and thereafter, as and when required for interrogation.

He should surrender his passport while executing sureties before the Magistrate in Saidapet, the judge said.

Following a complaint from a woman, a case was registered against Manikandan by the police for offences, including cheating and rape and he had been arrested earlier.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021