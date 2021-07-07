Two more held for ‘indecent’ sloganeering against UP minister

Two more people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly indulging in “indecent” sloganeering against Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari and his family members, police said.

The police also said charges of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added in the FIR.

Advertisement

''With two more arrests, the number of those arrested in the case reaches nine,'' a senior police official said here.

After the initial probe, charges of the POCSO Act have been included in the FIR, he said.

Tiwari's family had demanded that the accused be booked under the POCSO Act as the slogans targeted the minister’s two minor daughters aged nine and 11 along with his mother.

Those arrested in the case on Wednesday included Rajendra Yadav alias Raju and Shahi Bhushan Yadav.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Jul 4 registered a case against 10 people, including newly-elected chairperson of zila panchayat Anand Chaudhary and his father Ambika Chaudhary, who was a minister in the Samajwadi Party (SP) government, and hundreds of others unidentified people for allegedly indulging in indecent sloganeering against Tiwari, the minister of state for Sports.

According to police, a video wherein SP workers can be purportedly seen indulging in sloganeering against Tiwari went viral on social media, following which BJP leaders of the district met Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada at his residence here.

Tiwari had alleged that the SP workers had abused his mother and sister.

''In the video, expletives were hurled at my mother and sister. In 75 districts of the state, elections for the zila panchayat chairpersons were held, but this situation did not come up in the 74 other districts,'' the minister had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)