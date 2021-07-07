Rejig of AP IPS officers in four districts

Amaravati, Jul 7 (PTI): Superintendents of Police of four districts were changed in a reshuffle of Indian Police Service officers in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

In all, 16 IPS officers were transferred in the exercise.

B Raja Kumari, the 2007 batch officer who was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in January, was transferred out as SP of Vizianagaram district and appointed as DIG, Disha (women protection).

She will also hold charge as DIG (Administration) in the state police headquarters.

M Deepika of the 2014batch, who has been heading Disha, has been posted as SP of Vizianagaram district.

Ch Vijaya Rao (2010) has been posted as SP of SPS Nellore district in the existing vacancy after the incumbent Bhaskar Bhushan joined the Central government on deputation.

Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal (2012) was transferred to Krishna while East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi (2013) was shifted to the elite anti-Naxal force Greyhounds as the Group Commander.

M Ravindranath Babu will be the new SP of East Godavari, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

Nobody has yet been posted as Prakasam SP.

Y Rishanth Reddy (2016) was promoted and posted as Additional SP (Administration), Guntur Rural.

His batchmates S Sathish Kumar and V V S Naidu were also promoted and posted as Additional SPs of Special Enforcement Bureau.

Seven IPS officers of the 2017 and 2018 batches were also transferred to new posts.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

