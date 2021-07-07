Left Menu

Block Pramukh polls:HC asks DM, Prayagraj to provide security to candidates for filing nomination

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:25 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj to ensure that the entire process of filing nomination papers for Block Pramukh (Chairperson) is completed in a free and fair manner and no candidate is intimidated by their rivals. The order was passed while hearing a petition filed by one Kalpana Pandey, a candidate for block Sringverpur in district Prayagraj.

A bench comprising Justices Sunita Agrawal and Justice Sadhna Rani (Thakur) also directed the District Magistrate and the SSP to make necessary arrangement for providing adequate security to Pandey so that she may reach the Office concerned to file her nomination paper without any hindrance.

The counsel for the State Election Commission submitted that a circular has been issued on July 5 by the poll panel that all District Magistrates would take steps to provide adequate security to all the candidates so that they may submit their nomination papers in a free and fair manner in the Panchayat Bhawan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

