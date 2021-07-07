HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Top stories: DEL128 LD CABINET PM Modi carries out major overhaul of Cabinet; Sonowal, Scindia brought in; 12 ministers exit New Delhi: In a major overhaul, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Cabinet while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

BOM22 4TH LD DILIP KUMAR Star-actor Dilip Kumar is dead, the legend lives on Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning and was laid to rest with full state honours in the evening, his death a testament that 'end of an era' can be more than just a cliché. He was 98.

Nation: DEL74 CABINET-3RDLD RESIGNATIONS Ravi Shankar Prasad, Javadekar, Vardhan, Pokhriyal and 8 other ministers quit; Prez accepts their resignations New Delhi: Four senior Union ministers --Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank''-- were among 12 ministers who resigned on Wednesday ahead of the cabinet reshuffle. DEL63 CONG-CABINET RESHUFFLE Cabinet reshuffle meant for distribution of the spoils of power: Congress New Delhi: Ahead of a major reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers, the Congress on Wednesday said the exercise was not driven by performance or governance but meant for ''distribution of the spoils of power'' and ''adjustment'' of defectors.

DEL71 CONG-VARDHAN Govt's submission of monumental failure in Covid management: Cong on health minister's resignation New Delhi: After Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy resigned on Wednesday, the Congress said it is a candid submission of the government's ''monumental failure'' in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL123 JAISHANKAR-LD-IRAN EAM Jaishankar meets Iran's Prez-elect in Tehran; hands over personal message of PM Modi New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday handed over a personal message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran as he made a stopover at the Iranian capital on his way to Russia.

DEL124 ED-ARREST-3RDLD KHADSE FAMILY ED arrests NCP leader Khadse's son-in-law in money laundering case; summons him again Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhari in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged 2016 government land grab case in Pune.

CAL11 WB-ASSEMBLY-LD BUDGET Bengal Budget FY 22: Govt grants road tax waiver on passenger transport, stamp duty rebate Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday waived road tax on passenger transport vehicles and offered a rebate on stamp duty as it tabled a Rs 3.08- lakh-crore Budget in the assembly for the financial year 2021-2022.

Legal: SC asks Centre, states to file compliance report on its 2019 verdict to fill vacancies at CIC, SICs New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and states to file status reports in four weeks on compliance with its 2019 verdict for time-bound filling up of posts of Information Commissioners at CIC and state panels under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

LGC4 WB-HC-2NDLD MAMATA Judge recuses from hearing Nandigram poll plea, imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on Mamata Kolkata: Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court Wednesday recused from hearing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, while imposing a cost of Rs 5 lakh for the manner in which the recusal was sought.

Foreign: FGN47 PAK-DILIPKUMAR-3RDLD REAX Tributes pour in from across Pakistan for legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar Peshawar: Pakistan's top leadership and people on Wednesday showed their adulation for the 98-year-old legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar who was born here and awarded the country's highest civilian award - Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

FGN53 SAFRICA-INDIAN-ACTIVIST Veteran Indian-origin South African anti-apartheid activist dies due to COVID-19 related complications Johannesburg: Veteran Indian-origin South African anti-apartheid activist Maniben Sita died on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications. By Fakir Hassen FGN30 VIRUS-US-DELTA Delta dominant variant in US, makes up more than half of COVID-19 cases: CDC Houston: The highly contagious Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, accounting for more than 51 per cent of Covid infections in the country, according to new data released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. By Seema Hakhu Kachru.

