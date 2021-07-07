MP: Cops on illicit liquor dealer's trail open fire after attack; 4 villagers among 8 hurt

Supporters of an illicit liquor dealer, including women, attacked a team of police personnel in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Wednesday with stones and sticks, who responded by opening fire, leaving at least four persons injured, an officer said. At least four policemen were also injured in the attack, one of them seriously, he said. ''Earlier in the day, a police team reached Kadiasansi village under the Boda police station limits on a tip-off that an illegal liquor container was delivered at a house in the village,'' Rajgarh superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma told reporters. There was a ''permanent warrant'' pending against the house owner, he said. Sharma said when the police personnel were talking to some villagers, a group of women attacked them with sticks and stones, leaving four of them injured. Boda police station in-charge Arjun Singh Mujalde sustained injuries to his head. He is undergoing treatment, the SP said. ''In a bid to protect themselves, the police personnel opened fire in which three to four villagers sustained injuries,'' he said. On the other hand, some villagers alleged that the policemen were arresting some people without a warrant. The villagers claimed they were attacked by the police personnel when they tried to stop them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)