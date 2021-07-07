Left Menu

Man wanted in rape case arrested in Navi Mumbai

A man wanted for allegedly raping a girl has been arrested by Navi Mumbai police, an official said on Wednesday. His accomplice, Laxman Rathod 21 who was with him was also arrested, the inspector said, adding that probe was on.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:21 IST
A man wanted for allegedly raping a girl has been arrested by Navi Mumbai police, an official said on Wednesday. Pratik Manohar Shivpuje (27), the accused, was recently released in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, he said.

The accused has also other cases including attempt to murder, extortion and robbery registered against him in Navi Mumbai and Thane, said senior inspector Giridhar Gore.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Shivpuje near Taloja jail on Monday.

A country-made revolver and a couple of live cartridges were recovered from his possession. His accomplice, Laxman Rathod (21) who was with him was also arrested, the inspector said, adding that probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

