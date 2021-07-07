Left Menu

Russia detains medical worker for selling fake vaccine certificates

Russian police said on Wednesday they had detained a health worker in the Kaliningrad region for allegedly selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates. The woman also allegedly poured down the drain the contents of the vaccines that were meant to be used by the people purchasing the fake certificates, the ministry said. The Kremlin has blamed a new surge in coronavirus cases on the more infectious Delta variant and on people's reluctance to get vaccinated despite shots being widely available.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:27 IST
Russia detains medical worker for selling fake vaccine certificates
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian police said on Wednesday they had detained a health worker in the Kaliningrad region for allegedly selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates. Moscow and several Russian regions have resorted to tough measures to encourage people to get inoculated, including by making vaccination mandatory to hold certain jobs.

The measures have driven some people towards an online black market to purchase vaccination certificates, a development authorities in Moscow say they are following closely. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the suspect, an administrator at a clinic in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania, had allegedly issued fake vaccination certificates to more than 20 people.

The offence can carry a prison sentence under Russian law. The woman also allegedly poured down the drain the contents of the vaccines that were meant to be used by the people purchasing the fake certificates, the ministry said.

The Kremlin has blamed a new surge in coronavirus cases on the more infectious Delta variant and on people's reluctance to get vaccinated despite shots being widely available. Russians often cite a fear of new medical products and their concerns are compounded by widespread mistrust of authorities and negative media reports about foreign-made vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021