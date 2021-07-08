Accountant dead in celebratory firing during party in Ghaziabad

A 26-year-old man died after he sustained bullet injury allegedly during celebratory firing at a bachelors’ party here, police said Wednesday. They said Suraj Rai was employed as an accountant with a company in Delhi and he had sustained gunshot injury in his stomach. The incident took place in the Lajpat Nagar colony of Sahibabad police station area. They said the firing was done by a licensee pistol. City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said an FIR has been lodged against Himanshu Sharma alias Chaddha, who was to get married on Wednesday, Abhishek Tyagi, Hariom Tyagi, and Vickey. Police have arrested Chaddha, Hariom and Abhishek, he said, adding efforts are on to nab others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)