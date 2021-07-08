Left Menu

Blast heard in Dubai, cause unknown -Reuters witnesses

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 01:46 IST
Blast heard in Dubai, cause unknown -Reuters witnesses

A blast was heard in Dubai on Wednesday night, Reuters witnesses said, but the cause could not be ascertained immediately.

Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai on the main road that leads to Abu Dhabi, one Reuters correspondent said.

