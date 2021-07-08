Blast heard in Dubai, cause unknown -Reuters witnesses
Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 01:46 IST
A blast was heard in Dubai on Wednesday night, Reuters witnesses said, but the cause could not be ascertained immediately.
Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai on the main road that leads to Abu Dhabi, one Reuters correspondent said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
