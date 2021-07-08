Left Menu

Dubai explosion caused by ship fire, authorities report

A container ship anchored at Dubais huge port caught fire late Wednesday, the emirates media office reported, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. The Twitter post from Dubais state-run media office said that a fire was reported to have erupted on a ship and that a team of firefighters was working to control the blaze.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-07-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 02:08 IST
Dubai explosion caused by ship fire, authorities report
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A container ship anchored at Dubai's huge port caught fire late Wednesday, the emirate's media office reported, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. The Twitter post from Dubai's state-run media office said that a fire was reported to have erupted on a ship and that a team of firefighters was working to control the blaze. Witnesses reported shaking buildings across the city.

People in Dubai recording with their phones from their high-rises posted frantic videos on social media showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021