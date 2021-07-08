Fire breaks out on container ship anchored in Dubai's Jebel Ali port -authorities
DP World, which owns Jebel Ali Port, had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Witnesses had earlier heard a blast. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said. Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is the region's trade, business and tourism hub.
A fire broke out in a container ship anchored at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, the Middle East's largest transshipment hub, the government Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.
DMO said that the fire was "under control" and that there were no deaths or injuries. DP World, which owns Jebel Ali Port, had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
Witnesses had earlier heard a blast. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said. Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is the region's trade, business and tourism hub.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Middle East's
- Dubai
- DP World
- United Arab Emirates
- Dubai Media Office
ALSO READ
Dubai's Latifa is free to travel, statement issued through lawyers says
'Stray Kids' to become ambassador of Korean Pavilion at Dubai EXPO
Air India plane flies to Dubai from Amritsar with just 1 passenger
Felt like a 'Maharaja', says lone flyer on AI flight to Dubai
PEDA facilitates export of Assamese Burmese grapes to Dubai