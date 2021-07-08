Left Menu

Four militants killed in separate gunbattles in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-07-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 06:53 IST
Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Four militants were killed in two separate gunbattles with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zodar area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in.

In another operation at Puchal in Pulwama district, two militants have been killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

