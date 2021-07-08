Four militants killed in separate gunbattles in J&K
- Country:
- India
Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Four militants were killed in two separate gunbattles with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zodar area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in.
In another operation at Puchal in Pulwama district, two militants have been killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Watermills grind to a halt as erratic weather hits Kashmir grains
Mayawati hopes PM's Kashmir meet will help in taking concrete decisions
Militants attack security forces in Pulwama, no harm caused
J-K Students Association demands entrance exam centre of JMI, DU, JNU for Kashmiri students in Srinagar
'Snatching away' Kashmir's statehood, vaccine issue brought shame to India: Mamata