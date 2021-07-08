Left Menu

Hyderabad: Ex MP Anjan Kumar Yadav booked for holding rally without permission

Hyderabad Police on Wednesday booked former MP and Telangana Congress working president Anjan Kumar Yadav for taking out a massive rally on the eve of Revanth Reddy taking charge as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Anjan Kumar Yadav for taking out a rally without police permission, disturbing the general public, creating obstacles on the main roads, bursting crackers and playing loud music on road.

Earlier the police had rejected the rally permission as it would cause disturbance for traffic movement. (ANI)

