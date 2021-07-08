Left Menu

Zimbabwe army commander dies from cancer - presidential spokesman

Zimbabwe's army commander died early on Thursday after succumbing to cancer, the presidential spokesman said. The army holds an outsized influence in Zimbabwean politics. Chimonyo, like all the current crop of military generals in Zimbabwe, is a former fighter in the country's 1970s war of independence. The opposition often accuse the army of openly siding with the ruling party in violation of the constitution.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 08-07-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 11:59 IST
Zimbabwe army commander dies from cancer - presidential spokesman
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's army commander died early on Thursday after succumbing to cancer, the presidential spokesman said. The army holds an outsized influence in Zimbabwean politics. In November 2017, the army stepped in to oust the late Robert Mugabe and pave way for incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Lieutenant General Edzayi Chimonyo, who was appointed to the position after the coup, had been battling cancer, George Charamba, the presidential spokesman wrote on Twitter. Chimonyo, like all the current crop of military generals in Zimbabwe, is a former fighter in the country's 1970s war of independence.

The opposition often accuse the army of openly siding with the ruling party in violation of the constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021