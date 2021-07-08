Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Law Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:20 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)
  • Country:
  • India

Kiren Rijiju on Thursday took charge as the new minister of Law and Justice.

A prominent face from the northeast in the Modi government, Rijiju was on Wednesday elevated as a Cabinet minister in a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

Rijiju takes over the key ministry from Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has resigned from the government.

The Law Ministry is responsible to defend the government in various courts through its law officers and help ministries draft bills and key documents.

It also plays a role in the transfer, posting, and elevation of Supreme Court and high court judges.

