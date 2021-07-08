Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Law Ministry

Kiren Rijiju on Thursday took charge as the new minister of Law and Justice.

A prominent face from the northeast in the Modi government, Rijiju was on Wednesday elevated as a Cabinet minister in a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

Advertisement

Rijiju takes over the key ministry from Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has resigned from the government.

The Law Ministry is responsible to defend the government in various courts through its law officers and help ministries draft bills and key documents.

It also plays a role in the transfer, posting, and elevation of Supreme Court and high court judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)