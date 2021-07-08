Left Menu

Body of 18-year-old woman found in well in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:25 IST
Body of 18-year-old woman found in well in UP's Fatehpur
The body of a missing 18-year-old woman was found in a well in the Bakewar area here, police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Shivani, was reported as missing since July 4, local SHO Jai Chandra Bharti said.

Her father had registered an FIR on Wednesday against four people, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the woman jumped into the well and killed herself, the official said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

