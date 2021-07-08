Left Menu

Fire breaks out in CBI building

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in the CBI building at the CGO complex in the Lodhi Road area on Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire officials said a call about a blaze at the building was received at 11.36 am.

Subsequently, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control, a senior fire official said.

The fire had broken out in transformer and AC plant rooms in the second basement of the building, he said.

Further details are awaited, the officials said.

