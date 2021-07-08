Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:45 IST
Meeting of RSS pracharaks in MP from July 9
A four-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharaks will begin in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot city from Friday, an RSS functionary said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would chair the meeting, he said.

A limited number of kshetra pracharaks will attend the meet, while others from different parts of the country will join the event online, he said. Protocols for COVID-19 would be strictly followed at the meeting, to be held at the Deendayal Research Institute (DRI) located at Chitrakoot in Satna district.

