EU could discuss joint recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with Russia -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:07 IST
The European Union has proposed to Russia that they discuss the potential joint recognition of their COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the TASS news agency cited the bloc's ambassador to Moscow as saying on Thursday.

Russia has approved four vaccines, none of which have been approved by the European Union. Moscow has not approved any foreign vaccines for use.

