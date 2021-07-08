Left Menu

Nigeria to freeze MultiChoice Africa accounts to recover $4.4 billion

Nigeria's revenue service said on Thursday it had instructed banks to freeze the accounts of media entertainment firm MultiChoice Africa and its Nigerian subsidiary for breaching agreements and denying access to their records for auditing. FIRS said the Nigerian subsidiary contributed the biggest share of revenue to the Multichoice group. ($1 = 411.0000 naira)

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:22 IST
Nigeria to freeze MultiChoice Africa accounts to recover $4.4 billion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's revenue service said on Thursday it had instructed banks to freeze the accounts of media entertainment firm MultiChoice Africa and its Nigerian subsidiary for breaching agreements and denying access to their records for auditing. The firms are part of South Africa-based MultiChoice Group, which provides television and other entertainment services across Africa.

The banks would have to recover 1.8 trillion naira ($4.4 billion) in outstanding tax obligations from MultiChoice Africa and MultiChoice Nigeria, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said in a statement. "It was discovered that the companies persistently breached all agreements and undertakings with the Service, they would not promptly respond to correspondences, they lacked data integrity and are not transparent as they continually deny FIRS access to their records," FIRS said.

MultiChoice Group in South Africa said it would issue a statement soon. A representative of its Nigerian subsidiary could not immediately be reached by phone for comment. FIRS said the Nigerian subsidiary contributed the biggest share of revenue to the Multichoice group.

($1 = 411.0000 naira)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021