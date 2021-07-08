Left Menu

1 killed, another injured after being hit by car in Delhi's Daryaganj

The driver of the vehicle, Sachin 25, a resident of Mahendragarh district in Haryana, has been apprehended and the car seized from the accident spot, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:07 IST
A 55-year-old man died and another was grievously injured after being hit by a cab in central Delhi's Daryaganj area early on Thursday morning, police said.

Police were informed about the incident near Sabzi Mandi in Daryaganj around 3.45 am. According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver was checking the navigation route on his mobile phone.

While one of the victims, Kallu, was declared brought dead by the doctors of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, another, Kanjhi, has been admitted to the ICU of the hospital with head injury. The driver of the vehicle, Sachin (25), a resident of Mahendragarh district in Haryana, has been apprehended and the car seized from the accident spot, police said.

