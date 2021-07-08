Parshottam Rupala takes over Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry

Left Menu

Senior BJP leader Parshottam Rupala took charge as the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:07 IST
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala (left) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior BJP leader Parshottam Rupala took charge as the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Thursday. Union Minister Giriraj Singh presented Rupala with a bouquet of flowers and extended his good wishes to Rupala.

Rupala earlier served as the Minister of State (MOS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He has replaced his Giriraj Singh, who has been shifted to the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Rupala is a member of the Rajya Sabha and formerly served as minister of Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Amreli. This elevation of rank comes around a time when Gujarat Assembly polls are expected to take place in 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded and reshuffled his council of ministers on Wednesday with some ministers dropped and several new faces inducted. G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya and Anurag Singh Thakur, Raj Kumar Singh, Parshottam Rupala among others were elevated as cabinet ministers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

