Left Menu

Minor gangraped in UP’s Shahajahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:16 IST
Minor gangraped in UP’s Shahajahanpur
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths allegedly raped a teenaged girl in a village here, video-graphed the act and posted it on social media, police said on Thursday.

One of the accused, Akash, was arrested in the incident that took place on May 22 while his co-offender, Sonu, has absconded, they said.

They uploaded the video online on Wednesday and the 17-year-old girl's family saw it. They reached the house of one of the accused, who threatened them, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Bajpai told PTI.

The girl was sent for medical examination and probe in the matter initiated, police said, adding efforts were on to nab Sonu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021