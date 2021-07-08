Minor gangraped in UP’s Shahajahanpur

Two youths allegedly raped a teenaged girl in a village here, video-graphed the act and posted it on social media, police said on Thursday.

One of the accused, Akash, was arrested in the incident that took place on May 22 while his co-offender, Sonu, has absconded, they said.

Advertisement

They uploaded the video online on Wednesday and the 17-year-old girl's family saw it. They reached the house of one of the accused, who threatened them, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Bajpai told PTI.

The girl was sent for medical examination and probe in the matter initiated, police said, adding efforts were on to nab Sonu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)