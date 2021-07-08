Left Menu

S.Africa's ex-President Zuma to be eligible for parole after around 4 months, says minister

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:23 IST
South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, who was arrested on Wednesday, will be eligible for parole after around four months, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said on Thursday.

Zuma will be held in isolation for 14 days in line with COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Zuma turned himself in to police on Wednesday to begin 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

