Police threatening victims not to file a complaint, says NHRC team member on post-poll violence in West Bengal

Stating that the people are scared of the police, National Commission for Minorities vice-chairman and member of NHRC team on post-poll violence, Atif Rasheed on Thursday said that the only fault of the people was that they voted for the BJP, for which they are now being tortured by the police. He further stated that the police is threatening the victims of West Bengal post-poll violence not to file a complaint.

"The public is scared of the police. Their fault is they voted for the BJP. Why police torture for voting? Police is threatening victims not to file a complaint," said Rasheed during a meeting with Murshidabad SP. Atif is on a three-day visit to West Bengal to investigate the post-poll violence in the state.

The National Commission for Minorities vice-chairman who is in the state from July 6 to July 9, will visit the affected areas in Malda and Murshidabad. On his visit to the state on June 29, Rasheed had alleged that he was attacked in Jadavpur when the NHRC team went to the state to investigate the post-poll violence attacked here.Earlier, on June 21, the NHRC chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The inquiry was ordered in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Calcutta, NHRC officials said. As per the orders of the High Court, the NHRC Committee shall examine all cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, complaints about which have already been received in the National Human Rights Commission or which may be received. A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas after several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

