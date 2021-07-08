Left Menu

Russia pledges help for Tajikistan amid growing Afghan insecurity

Russia said on Thursday it was ready to help Tajikistan deal with any fallout from the U.S. exit from Afghanistan and that the CSTO military alliance led by Moscow would need to cooperate actively to protect its southern flank.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:25 IST
Russia pledges help for Tajikistan amid growing Afghan insecurity
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia said on Thursday it was ready to help Tajikistan deal with any fallout from the U.S. exit from Afghanistan and that the CSTO military alliance led by Moscow would need to cooperate actively to protect its southern flank. Tajikistan asked the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) on Wednesday to help it face threats from neighbouring Afghanistan, where the security situtation has deteriorated rapidly.

Foreign forces are withdrawing after almost 20 years of fighting, and the Taliban has gained ground. Hundreds of Afghan security personnel fled across the border into Tajikistan last week. Moscow, which has a military base in Tajikistan and an airbase in Kyrgyzstan, sees former Soviet Central Asia as part of its historic sphere of influence. The CSTO comprises the ex-Soviet republics of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Russia's ambassador to Tajikistan on Thursday met a CSTO task force sent to monitor the Afghan border, the embassy said. "The Russian side's readiness to provide the necessary help to Dushanbe within bilateral strategic (relations) was underlined, as was the need for active political military cooperation among CSTO member states to ensure security at the organisation's southern borders," it said in a statement.

The head of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security described the situation on Afghansitan's border with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as difficult, and said there was a serious threat for Kyrgyzstan as well. "The forces that could cross into Uzbek and Tajik territory could also end up on our territory. We are preparing for such threats, there is active work underway and intelligence and counter-intelligence operations are being carried out actively," Kamchybek Tashiev was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021