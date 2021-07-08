Bengaluru cops file charge sheet against 11 Bangladeshi immigrants for brutalising woman

A 1,019-page charge sheet has been filed in a court here against 11 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, who had brutalised a woman from their own country here in May this year, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Thursday.

The team, which investigated the case and nabbed the alleged accused, will be given a reward of Rs one lakh, Pant said.

Advertisement

''An update on the Bangladeshi woman abuse case: Twelve accused are arrested, out of which 11 accused persons and the victim are Bangladeshi nationals,'' Pant tweeted.

He added that the investigation has been completed and a detailed 1,019-page charge sheet has been submitted to the Court within a short span of five weeks.

Lauding the assistant commissioner of police N B Sakri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east division) Dr S D Sharanappa and Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) s Murugan, Pant said, ''A reward of Rs one Lakh has been sanctioned to the team for their remarkable work.'' Acting on a tip-off from Dhaka police, the Bengaluru police raided a place on May 27 and arrested the accused who had brutalised a woman from their own country.

Their misdeeds came to the fore due to a viral video, which one of the accused had shot and shared on social media.

During the spot inspection, the police shot at three Bangladeshi nationals who tried to flee and injured them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)