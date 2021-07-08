Karnataka issues orders for attaching ex-minister Roshan Baig's properties

An order to attach the properties of former Congress minister R Roshan Baig has been issued in connection with the IMA ponzi scheme, the Karnataka government has told the High Court.

A notification under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act was issued on July 6, the government informed the court.

The notification contained the list of properties as declared by Baig in 2018 assembly election affidavit.

The action was taken after finding that Baig had played a role in the promotion of the IMA Group and took financial gains.

The properties to be attached are a commercial building on Hosur Road, a commercial building on the Residency Road, houses on Sanders Road and Cleveland Road and sites at HBR Layout, Frazer Town and Cleveland Road.

The scam came to light in June 2019 when the IMA operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan fled the country by releasing an audio clip accusing Baig of extorting crores of rupees.

He had also named the involvement of many state government and central government officers in it.

On his return from Dubai, Khan was arrested.

The Karnataka government has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a thorough probe.So far, more than 25 people have been arrested.

According to the CBI sources, the scam is around Rs 4,000 crore.

