Maha govt to train 20,000 youths in 3 months to boost anti-coronavirus fight

Amid fears of a third coronavirus wave, the Maharashtra government on Thursday launched a mega programme under which 20,000 youths will be trained in healthcare, nursing and paramedical fields through short-term courses.

The scheme, ''Mukhya Mantri Maha Arogya'', a skill development programme in the health sector that seeks to bolster human resources to handle the pandemic, was launched virtually by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A statement from the Chief minister's Office (CMO) said selected personnel will be trained for three months.

The training will be imparted through 36 curriculums and 20,000 youths will be trained in three months for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The chief minister said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of strengthening the healthcare sector.

He said upgrading the healthcare sector is the need of the hour.

''We are making financial provisions for upgrading the health infrastructure but we also need human resources,'' he said.

