Two wanted men held in separate shootouts in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two wanted criminals in separate shootouts in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Pardeep (33), a resident of Narela and Deepak (28), a resident of Sultanpuri, they said. The police received information that Pardeep, who is involved in over 25 cases of robbery, snatching, burglary and Arms act, would come to Rohini to commit either snatching or robbery in the area, a senior police officer said. ''A trap was laid and a bike rider was intercepted. On being surrounded, he opened fire on the police and tried to run from the spot. ''However, the police also retaliated. He received bullet injury in his leg. He was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. During interrogation, it was found that Pradeep was booked under 3/4 Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in a case registered at Narela police station, police said. Pardeep is an expert in riding bikes and used his skill to commit various crimes. He has been found involved in dozens of snatching incidents in 2021. One country-made pistol, one live cartridge and a bike was recovered from his possession, police said. According to police, another shootout took place at Begumpur area. On Wednesday, police got tip-off that Deepak will come along with his associate at Begampur to commit a crime. Subsequently, a trap was laid at Rohini and the two men, coming on a motorcycle, were signalled to stop, Yadav said. While trying to escape, Deepak whipped out his weapon and opened fire at police. Police also fired back and one bullet hit his left leg. He was overpowered but his associate managed to escape from the spot, the DCP said. He has previously been involved in 28 cases of theft, snatching and Arms Act.

