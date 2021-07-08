Russia says Taliban assured Moscow it would respect human rights
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:31 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday the Taliban's delegation in Moscow gave assurances that it would respect human rights, including those of women "within the framework of Islamic norms and Afghan traditions."
There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces after 20 years.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russian
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
- Islamic
- United States
- Afghan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghan hospital burns after attack; Taliban seize border post in north
Naqvi questions Digvijaya Singh over remarks on alleged 'Taliban meet'
Russian COVID-19 deaths hit fresh four-month peak
Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Digvijaya Singh over remark on alleged 'Taliban meet'
Russian security chief says Moscow will cooperate with U.S. against hackers - report