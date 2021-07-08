Rise in killings in J&K reminder of need to resolve Kashmir conflict urgently: Hurriyat Conference

The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said the recent rise in killings in Jammu and Kashmir is a grim reminder of the need to resolve the Kashmir conflict urgently.

''The recent rise in killings of Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir is a grim reminder of the need to resolve the Kashmir conflict urgently and prevent the region from getting consumed by it,'' the Hurriyat said in a statement.

It said the fast changing geopolitical reality of the region also points to the need for urgent conflict resolution.

''The silencing of guns on the LoC by india and Pakistan provided the much needed relief to the residents of LoC living constantly under its shadow. It also pointed to a thaw in India-Pakistan relations, always a welcome development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir who see it as a harbinger of engagement and dialogue between the two neighbours and the way forward for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute,'' the amalgam said.

It, however, added that not much has moved forward since.

''The oppressive situation on the ground continues unabated,'' it said.

The Hurriyat Conference said the political leadership, hundreds of political prisoners and youngsters are languishing in jails or under house detention and the health condition of many among them is a constant source of worry.

''(JKLF chairman) Yasin Malik, a heart patient, needs immediate replacement of a 25-year-old heart valve as per his family sources, while Shabir Shah's health has deteriorated in jail as he is suffering from various ailments.

''Despite repeated appeals from all sections of the society and international human rights organisations, political prisoners and youngsters have not been released so far, even on humanitarian grounds, in times of the Covid pandemic,'' it said.

