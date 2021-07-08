Left Menu

Delhi WCD dept asks officials to submit written undertaking on using official vehicles

In 2018, the Delhi government had issued a similar order wherein it had directed its civil servants to submit a written undertaking every month that the cars are used for official purposes only.The decision was taken after the government had observed that a few officers of the social welfare department were using the official vehicles for commuting from office to their residence and vice-versa, but were also claiming the transport allowance.

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department has directed its officials to submit a written undertaking they are not using their official vehicle for travelling from residence to office and vice-versa or they may lose their travel allowance, according to an order. The order came after the department learnt that some officers were claiming their transport allowance even though they were using official vehicles for commuting from office to their residence and vice-versa.

''Accordingly, it is directed to all the officers using vehicle to submit an undertaking stating that they are not using the vehicle for travelling from residence to office and vice versa or travelling allowance from their salaries may be deducted as per rule,'' the order said.

This is a regulatory order, according to an official, who requested anonymity.

He also said there were a few instances of officials found using government/hired vehicles for their personal purposes. In 2018, the Delhi government had issued a similar order wherein it had directed its civil servants to submit a written undertaking every month that the cars are used for official purposes only.

The decision was taken after the government had observed that a few officers of the social welfare department were using the official vehicles for commuting from office to their residence and vice-versa, but were also claiming the transport allowance.

