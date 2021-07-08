Left Menu

Haiti PM urges citizens not to lynch president's suspected killers

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:05 IST
Haiti PM urges citizens not to lynch president's suspected killers
Haiti's Prime Minister Claude Joseph appealed to citizens on Thursday to hand over the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise to the police and not to lynch them.

Earlier on Thursday, hundreds of residents clamored outside a police station in Port-au-Prince where suspects were being held, shouting "burn them" and setting fire to a vehicle they presumed was that of the assassins.

Moise, 53, was shot dead early on Wednesday at his home by what officials said was a commando of trained killers, pitching the poorest country in the Americas deeper into chaos amidst political divisions, hunger and widespread gang violence.

