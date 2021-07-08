Left Menu

Five held in Thane for killing man over old enmity

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:43 IST
Police have arrested five persons on charges of killing a 22-year-man over an old enmity in Ambernath town of Thane district, an official said on Thursday. The victim, Bhavik Raju Shinde, was travelling on a two-wheeler with a friend when they were waylaid by a group of persons at around 11.15 pm on Tuesday, an official of the Shivaji Nagar police station at Ambernath said.

The assailants caught Shinde and repeatedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, he said.

An old enmity and a fight in the past between the victim and one of the five accused were the motives behind the killing, the official said.

