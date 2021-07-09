Left Menu

Taliban has taken 'dozens' of district centers in Afghanistan -Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 00:35 IST
A Pentagon spokesman said on Thursday the Taliban had taken dozens of district centers in Afghanistan.

"They have taken dozens of district centers, that is true. And we believe that they mean to threaten provincial centers as well," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

