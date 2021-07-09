Left Menu

Federal murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana officer

The federal complaint said Ferency fired shots at Meehan, as did an FBI agent who ran outside after the shooting began. Meehan was shot twice but drove away to the scene to a Terre Haute hospital, where he underwent surgery for his wounds.

The gunman accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer threw a Molotov cocktail at an FBI field office before the deadly encounter, according to a federal court document.

The criminal complaint released Thursday by the U.S. attorney's office in Indianapolis charges 44-year-old Shane Meehan with premeditated murder of a federal agent.

The complaint gives no possible motive for the Wednesday afternoon attack outside the FBI office in Terre Haute that killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

