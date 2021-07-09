Left Menu

COVID-19: PM Modi to chair high-level meeting to review augmentation, availability of oxygen

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as part of the country's preparation for a possible third wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of oxygen across the county at 11

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 10:14 IST
COVID-19: PM Modi to chair high-level meeting to review augmentation, availability of oxygen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as part of the country's preparation for a possible third wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of oxygen across the county at 11: 30 am, informed officials. On June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of vaccination and COVID-19 situation in the country and expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations this week.

During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country saw a shortage of medical oxygen as the cases shot up in the last two weeks of April and the first two weeks of May. Meanwhile, India on Friday reported India reports 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 44,459 recoveries, and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

There are 4,58,727 active cases in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

